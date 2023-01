While doing some research this week, we came across this quote from Brandon Streeter when his tenure as offensive coordinator was just days old in December of 2021.

He was asked about the importance of the running game bringing balance to the offense.

“I know I’ve stood back there before at quarterback, and it’s not a fun job to stand back there and throw the ball 50 times a game if you don’t have a running game,” Streeter said. “That running game helps in a lot of ways.”

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

A year later in what turned out to be Streeter's last game as a Clemson coach, his offense threw the ball 56 times. And his quarterback, Cade Klubnik, did not have a fun job as he was battered by Tennessee's defense.