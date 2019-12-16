THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | Clemson's 31-0 annihilation of Ohio State three years ago was devastating to the Buckeyes in almost every way.

Almost.

Recruiting was not included, because a month later Urban Meyer brought in a haul that Rivals.com ranked No. 2 nationally behind Alabama.

Names you might recognize from that class: Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah, Shaun Wade, and some guy named J.K. Dobbins.

A year later, Ohio State was No. 2 again with a staggering 12 signees ranked in the Rivals 100. That gave the Buckeyes a total of 22 signees in the top 100 for the 2017 and 2018 classes.

So as thoroughly pleasing as it was for Clemson fans to demoralize Meyer and the Buckeyes that night in Glendale, the reality is that the big brands in college football can keep on rolling despite such a severe setback on the field.

Clemson, of course, is one of those brands now. And you have to go back a long way -- 2013 against Florida State? -- to find the last time the Tigers were undressed in such a manner on the big stage.

A few months later, Deshaun Watson signed with Clemson and the Tigers really never looked back.

Unless you've been away from the planet recently, you probably know that Clemson is on the verge of making the most resounding recruiting statement in its history with the 2020 class.