{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 14:09:43 -0500') }}

How good is Frank Ladson?

Mike Farrell & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com Staff

In the latest rankings release, Clemson commit Frank Ladson moved to third nationally overall at wide receiver, a big jump for the Miami (Fla.) South Dade standout as he’s now knocking on five-star status.

The Tigers have had such a phenomenal run of outstanding wide receivers in recent years that the program has deservedly been given the title Wide Receiver U.

So can Ladson be the next big-time wide receiver star at Clemson?

