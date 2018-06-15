How good is Frank Ladson?
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In the latest rankings release, Clemson commit Frank Ladson moved to third nationally overall at wide receiver, a big jump for the Miami (Fla.) South Dade standout as he’s now knocking on five-star status.
The Tigers have had such a phenomenal run of outstanding wide receivers in recent years that the program has deservedly been given the title Wide Receiver U.
So can Ladson be the next big-time wide receiver star at Clemson?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news