TigerIllustrated - How new NCAA legislation could impact Clemson's roster

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

We might not have football yet. But we’ve had a verdict that could significantly alter Clemson’s rosters for the next couple of seasons following legislation passed by the NCAA on Friday.

HOW NEW NCAA LEGISLATION COULD IMPACT CLEMSON's ROSTER

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on a subscription!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: 50Tigers2020