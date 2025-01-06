How Swinney replacing Goodwin will now impact recruiting

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

No biscuit. The question is in which direction will Dabo Swinney next risk it.

Wes Goodwin often used a variation of that pun when discussing strategy and aggression -- a line he picked up from his former boss, NFL coach Bruce Arians. In other words, if you don't take chances, you won't hit it big.

Identity starts at the top, and changing the head of Clemson's defense comes with plenty of recruiting ramifications.

Currently, Clemson's depth and linebacker cupboard both look low on talent and upside, and that's a department for which Goodwin is responsible.

Which brings us to the road ahead in recruiting defensive prospects during and after Clemson's defensive coordinator vacancy.

PICTURED on the front page: Alabama defender and five-star transfer portal target Jeremiah Alexander.

