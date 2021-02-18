The NCAA has made a wreck of recruiting, and there's plenty of reason to suspect the resulting bottleneck will create eventual collateral damage in more decommitments and quick transfers.

But what a dramatic summer this could shape up to be.

On Thursday, the NCAA's Division I Council approved a recommendation to extend the recruiting dead period from April 15 through the end of May. That will have meant 15 straight months where prospects could not simply go to a college campus and meet with coaches, nor could college coaches travel to evaluate or meet prospects on their turf.

This shouldn't be an edict from some out-of-touch bureaucrats; the decision-makers here are athletics directors and administrators with whom their college coaches should have voice.