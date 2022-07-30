 TigerIllustrated - How we see Clemson using its freshman class this fall
How we see Clemson using its freshman class this fall

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Never have college football teams had more pressure to play their first-year freshmen.

Perhaps never during the Dabo Swinney era will Clemson rely less on this incoming class of newcomers.

Quite the paradox. But we've also contended the Tigers were countercultural.

Rivals100 true freshman cornerback Toriano Pride looks into the Tigerillustrated.com camera eye in the Jervey practice facility earlier this summer.
Clemson kicks off preseason camp next week, and our eyes traditionally focus right out of the gate on the new toys at the team's disposal -- the freshmen.

More than half (11) of the Tigers' 20 signees were summer enrollees who have yet to take the field for a fully padded practice. So there is some semblance of mystery and intrigue to who might emerge and whether any of the newcomers will exceed initial expectation.

