News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 10:07:15 -0600') }} football Edit

How we think Clemson will try to block Ohio State end Chase Young

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Ohio State defensive end and former 5-star recruit Chase Young is the nation's top edge player. And the Heisman finalist presents a major challenge for Clemson in Saturday night's CFP semifinal and Fiesta Bowl matchup.

Tigerillustrated.com digs in to a range of scenarios we are already watching as Saturday night draws closer.

HOW WE THINK CLEMSON WILL TRY TO BLOCK CHASE YOUNG (For subscribers-only)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}