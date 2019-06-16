THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It could be argued that Will Muschamp is facing the toughest predicament of any coach in South Carolina football history.

And it doesn't take a high-level student of their football history to know that their coaches have faced plenty of tough situations over that history.

Here's my logic: You follow a coach who 1) dramatically raised the standard of high achievement by winning 11 games three years in a row and beating Clemson five years in a row; 2) presided over a dramatic talent drain toward the end of his tenure while falling asleep in recruiting.