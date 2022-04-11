ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

With the majority of its established standout defensive ends coming off the scholarship books after this season, Clemson covets defensive ends to replenish the pipeline.

An important piece to that puzzle returned Saturday as Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star David Ojiegbe returned for the Tigers' spring game with his girlfriend and a mentor.

"It was very good, I liked it a lot," Ojiegbe told Tigerillustrated.com. "They showed a good vibe there, which was definitely appreciated. I love coming down there."