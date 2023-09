BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The stakes are high this weekend in Clemson and in more ways than one.

Tigerillustrated.com has all the details on major recruiting visitors in this Friday Insider, as Clemson's coaching staff gets set to host nearly 20 prospects with at least a four-star billing from Rivals.com.

Also, the Tigers have offered nearly 40 juniors to this point in the 2023 calendar year and we have confirmed at least 14 of those offered targets set to be in attendance tomorrow.

Much more here ...

HUGE WEEKEND AHEAD IN CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!