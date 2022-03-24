Hunter Tyson will return for next season
CLEMSON -- Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Tyson will be using his COVID year of eligibility
Tyson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.
The Monroe, N.C. native averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.3 assists, while shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field. Tyson totaled 20 steals and eight blocked shots.
Already having played in 106 career games, Tyson needs just 29 games played to become the all-time leader in Clemson history.
Tyson was a member of Brad Brownell's 2018 recruiting class and is the only remaining member of the class still on the Tigers' roster. Clemson also signed (C) Trey Jemison and (G) John Newman that year.
Clemson was 17-16 this season, but returns most of its key players for next season, notably (F) P.J. Hall, (G) Al-Amir Dawes, (F) Ian Schieffelin, (G) Chase Hunter and Tyson.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!