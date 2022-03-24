Hunter Tyson will return for next season

CLEMSON -- Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening.

Tyson will be using his COVID year of eligibility

Tyson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.