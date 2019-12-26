Ideal opportunity
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Brent Venables and Tony Elliott sat on risers about 50 feet apart in a massive ballroom earlier this week at the Camelback Inn in Scottsdale.
It was a bit of an odd sight because Jeff Scott was not present, giving the media an early glimpse of Clemson having two coordinators instead of three.
In a certain sense, Scott and his departure for South Florida were the elephant in the room.
As in: How much longer before the other two coordinators find an opportunity ideal enough to leave a positively splendid situation at Clemson?
This coordinator triumvirate lasted five seasons, a remarkable fact given the incredible success experienced on both sides of the ball, in the win column and inside the trophy case over that stretch.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news