CLEMSON | When Jeff Scott got his first look at Frank Ladson during 2019's spring practice, he went just a tad overboard when he visited with the media and brought up a past receiver who wore No. 2.

That would be Sammy Watkins.

Scott got some grief from other coaches for going there. Because in Watkins' case it was obvious from the moment he arrived from Florida that he was going to be instantly great.