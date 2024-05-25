BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is not intended as a shot at D.J. Uiagalelei, who in fact recently got engaged to his Clemson sweetheart.

But it's going to take a whole lot around him to raise his level to the expectations surrounding Florida State, and there's a reason he was a fallback option for the 'Noles.

Mike Norvell is one of the college coaches who has been dubbed the portal king. But that's a title that changes hands yearly, and everyone championed juco recruiting until it showed to be difficult to rely on for consistency and dependable quality.

Clemson has its shortcomings, and it's not as if either has a decided advantage on paper.

With that, if we had to predict the outcome of this game today ...

IF WE HAD TO PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF CLEMSON - FLORIDA STATE TODAY (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!