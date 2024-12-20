BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson scored big Thursday with its second transfer portal addition, landing Purdue sophomore defensive end Will Heldt.

The Tigers beat LSU and Texas A&M, among others, for Heldt -- ranked as a four-star and the nation's No. 13 overall transfer portal prospect by Rivals.com.

To kick off this Friday before Clemson's matchup with Texas in Austin, Tigerillustrated.com has more intel to deliver on Heldt after talking with a trusted source.

MORE ON WILL HELDT (For subscribers-only)

TODAY: 30% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: 25VISIBLE)