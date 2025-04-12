If we had to predict the outcome of Clemson vs. LSU today ...

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Certainly Dabo Swinney faces pressure to elevate the program back to an elite, national-contending level after a lot of up and down the past four seasons.

But nothing like the pressure Brian Kelly faces entering his fourth season in Baton Rouge.

And LSU certainly didn't break the bank on some recent portal studs to watch their Bayou Bengals go to another Death Valley and lose to a team from the lowly ACC.

Which brings us to the 2025 season opener.

Tigerillustrated.com won't release its official Clemson - LSU forecast until Friday, August 29, but if we had to predict the outcome of this one today ...

