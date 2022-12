CLEMSON -- When it seemed there was no room for patience or optimism about Nate Wiggins, a former NFL cornerback went decidedly against that grain.

We called up Tye Hill a few days after Wiggins and the rest of Clemson's secondary stunk up the joint in Winston-Salem.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

As most everyone else was preoccupied with the ugly picture that unfolded that day, Hill was thinking big picture.