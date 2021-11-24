 TigerIllustrated - In-state battle developing for elite offensive lineman
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 10:44:11 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state battle developing for elite offensive lineman

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

In advance of the Palmetto State rivalry game, Clemson played host to a high-profile sophomore who figures to be a major instate battle for the next couple of years -- if not a regional and national competition, too.

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland four-star tackle Kam Pringle attended his first game at Death Valley last weekend, checking out the Tigers' victory against Wake Forest with his uncles.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}