News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 10:29:59 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state lineman checks out Clemson

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Among Clemson’s select few guests for last weekend’s junior day was an in-state offensive lineman it continues to closely monitor.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Greer (S.C.) tackle Jaydon Collins got his first extensive look at the program as a prospect, making the trip with his parents.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}