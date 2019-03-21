Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 10:16:47 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state prospect eyes Renfrow role

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is keeping tabs on an in-state receiver it brought in for the junior day earlier this month.

Cheraw's Jalen Coit spent the day on campus with his parents and brother.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}