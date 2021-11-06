In the cards

A late defensive stand with seconds remaining sealed a win for Clemson Saturday night in Louisville. (AP)

Excellent coverage by Andrew Mukuba and Mario Goodrich on switch routes left Cunningham nowhere to throw, and excellent pursuit of Cunningham by everyone else left him with nowhere to run. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! "As we say, the tougher it is the better we get," Swinney said. "And it doesn't get any tougher than first-and-goal from the 2."

Clemson improved to 6-3, and with a 5-2 ACC record is still alive in its bid to advance to its seventh consecutive ACC title game. This was Clemson's fourth victory by six points or less, and last week's 10-point win over Florida State essentially fits into that category because of a flukey touchdown on the final play. The defense's late lapse -- allowing Louisville to scoot from its 25 to the Tigers' 2 in a flash -- reinforced the truism that this team simply is not going to make anything easy. But there was plenty to build on as DJ Uiagalelei and the offense once again came through with the go-ahead score late. When Uiagalelei limped off the field in the first half after injuring his right knee, it looked like he might not be back. But he returned and, while far from flawless, gutted through pain and continued to show progress in his rocky year as the triggerman for Clemson's offense. On the go-ahead touchdown drive, Uiagalelei found Justyn Ross on a sideline throw to convert a third-and-9. And on third-and-2 from the Louisville 13, Uiagalelei ran for 3 on a quarterback power to move the chains again. Two plays later, Uiagalelei found wide-open turf for an 8-yard touchdown run as a block by Will Shipley allowed him to limp across the goal line to make it 27-24 with 4:12 on the clock. Uiagalelei was 18-of-30 passing for 220 yards with two touchdown throws and no interceptions. He helped navigate an offense that was dealing with other injuries to Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah, Will Putnam, Joseph Ngata and probably others on a list that's grown too long and also included the defense when Andrew Booth left early.