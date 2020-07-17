In the summer of 2011, Tigerillustrated.com published a lengthy series of interviews with a wide cross-section of former Clemson football players.

The main question was short and open-ended: What’s your take on the current state of Clemson’s football program?

The takes varied, largely because the results to that point had varied. Clemson had been a rollercoaster under Tommy Bowden, and the same trend had taken shape in Dabo Swinney’s first two full seasons.

It wasn’t hard to see better days ahead in the summer of 2011 as Swinney and his staff managed to hold together a stellar recruiting class that included Sammy Watkins.

It was, however, difficult to conceive of what has happened over the last five seasons: Two national titles, five consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff, and four appearances in the national title game.

Nine years ago, it seemed crazy to think Clemson could take up sustained residence atop the college football mountain. Now it seems crazy to think the Tigers won’t continue this run for years to come.

So we take up an idea that’s the same as the one back in 2011, but one with an entirely different complexion now that Swinney has established Clemson as a dominant force in college football.

Here is the 32nd installment in this special summer series:

AKEEM ROBINSON

Position: Tight end

Years lettered: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008