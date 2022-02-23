Interesting development

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- The quote from Tony Elliott after DJ Uiagalelei's first start is almost eerie when we look back at it.

On short notice with Trevor Lawrence having tested positive with COVID, Uiagalelei made it look easy against Boston College.

"Like Deshaun Watson with that quiet confidence," Elliott said. "Never rattled, ice water in his veins. A little Patrick Mahomes in him because he can make throws off his back foot, off-balance, can change arm angles. Rifle arm like Trevor. The more we put on his plate, he's never been overwhelmed."