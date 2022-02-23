Interesting development
CLEMSON -- The quote from Tony Elliott after DJ Uiagalelei's first start is almost eerie when we look back at it.
On short notice with Trevor Lawrence having tested positive with COVID, Uiagalelei made it look easy against Boston College.
"Like Deshaun Watson with that quiet confidence," Elliott said. "Never rattled, ice water in his veins. A little Patrick Mahomes in him because he can make throws off his back foot, off-balance, can change arm angles. Rifle arm like Trevor. The more we put on his plate, he's never been overwhelmed."
This context is essential when we're evaluating the shocking nature of Uiagalelei's struggles last season.
Because he did appear to lack confidence. Because he did appear rattled. Because he did look overwhelmed at times.
Maybe the brunt of his problems in 2021 were indeed the function of a lack of playmakers around him after the departure of Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers. That's been Dabo Swinney's public contention all along.
