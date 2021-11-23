Is the timing right?

CLEMSON -- A year ago, a search firm representing South Carolina called Tony Elliott.

The Gamecocks had just fired Will Muschamp, who never really figured out how to field a consistently competent offense in Columbia. Athletics director Ray Tanner was looking for an offensive-minded coach, and Elliott checked that box in pulling the levers for Clemson's prolific offense over six seasons.

It was a short conversation. Not because Elliott doesn't aspire to be a head coach or doesn't think the South Carolina job is a good one, but because of the side of this rivalry he picked long ago and the side he says he'll remain on forever.

"The search firm called and I said there's no way," Elliott told Tigerillustrated.com yesterday. "There's no way possible I could do that."

"No disrespect to South Carolina. But with all my relationships, I just didn't think that was the right thing."

The Gamecocks ended up hiring Shane Beamer from Oklahoma and he has surpassed expectations in his first season.