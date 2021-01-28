TigerIllustrated - It just means more

CLEMSON -- Here on a Thursday, a day after you learned Tony Elliott chose to stay put at Clemson for another year, you're probably still marinating in a brine of Tennessee whine.

Swiping Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers wasn't enough, nor was grabbing a generational quarterback who loved Tennessee growing up (hint: He wore No. 16 in a darker shade of orange).

Now you're positively gleeful that the Vol "faithful" can't come close to unifying for even the first day of life with their latest coach, knowing that Clemson's offensive coordinator turned them down a day earlier (among others).

The way the 2020 season ended in New Orleans still stings, but quite a few developments since that night have made you feel quite a bit better.