CLEMSON -- The sun came up Saturday morning, and it felt like a new day for Clemson football.

The Trevor Lawrence Era was beginning. A few touchdown passes by the freshman sensation was going to be all it took to wash away the weirdness from Kelly Bryant's departure.

Here was the feeling from this corner: If Bryant was sour enough about his demotion that he would not only transfer, but also issue some stinging parting words on the way out, it's best that he's sulking somewhere else instead of on the Clemson sideline or in the Clemson locker room.