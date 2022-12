The sights and sounds of Tennessee welcoming a celebrated freshman quarterback are all too familiar to Clemson fans.

Nico Iamaleava arrived to Knoxville as an early enrollee with a big name (and a bigger bank account, if you believe the reports of his signing bonus).

He's from Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, Tennessee even released a video instructing everyone on the proper pronunciation of his last name.

Yeah, these details are strikingly similar to DJ Uiagalelei's trip across the country to attend Clemson. Iamaleava played his final season of high school ball a mere 2.5 miles from where Uiagalelei played his at St. John Bosco.