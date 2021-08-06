IT'S HAPPENING

As Clemson sets out to make another run at a national championship, Tigerillustrated.com , The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football and Recruiting , is ready to kick off day one of August Camp with some pressing football items and team-related nuggets.

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!