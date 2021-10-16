**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Dabo Swinney is fond of saying the fun is in the winning, and we largely agree with the point.

But this Clemson season feels like it's bringing everything under question, even that.

The Tigers seemingly can't catch a break in a lot of personnel respects, and at the same time they've been granted good fortune late in a couple of needless nail-biting wins as well as an N.C. State contest the Wolfpack tried hard to lose.