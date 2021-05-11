Maybe the most amusing part of complaints about the same old teams winning big in college football every year is that Clemson was, very recently, regarded as something new and fresh.

We're not sure exactly when new and fresh deteriorated into stale and boring, but it's nonetheless a grand achievement for Dabo Swinney's program to have reached the latter stage.

With that in mind, there's unquestionably a desire out there for a team or teams to shake up the power structure (we would argue LSU came out of nowhere to do precisely that way back in 2019, but never mind).

Four different programs have claimed national titles in the seven-year CFP era: Alabama (3), Clemson (2), Ohio State (1) and LSU (1).