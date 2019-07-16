THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Tigerillustrated.com is on campus today for Clemson's annual football media outing.

Every assistant coach has been made available to members of the media.

As the outing kicked off early Tuesday morning, we were able to pick up some early returns on several key players, notably offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, offensive lineman Jackson Carman, running back Lyn-D Dixon and former back Tavien Feaster, who is likely headed to South Carolina.

Also, we've got the latest on tight end Garrett Williams and receiver Amari Rodgers.

Tuesday A.M. Nuggets-Early Returns From Clemson's Annual Media Outing

