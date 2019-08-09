THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Pardon this brief departure from August camp coverage.

Also pardon the addressing of what is a story only by the loosest of definitions.

A few weeks ago, Kelly Bryant was asked if he received a championship ring from Clemson. He said no. It briefly became a peripheral news item and then everyone moved on.

Until this week, when somehow it became an aggregation sensation that swept across the country.