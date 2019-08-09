Here's the deal on Bryant, Swinney
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Pardon this brief departure from August camp coverage.
Also pardon the addressing of what is a story only by the loosest of definitions.
A few weeks ago, Kelly Bryant was asked if he received a championship ring from Clemson. He said no. It briefly became a peripheral news item and then everyone moved on.
Until this week, when somehow it became an aggregation sensation that swept across the country.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news