News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 14:49:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior Day visit puts Clemson on top for Georgia DB

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson has an impressive track record recently in recruiting Atlanta defensive backs, and the Tigers made a strong move over the last week for one of the fastest-rising prospects in the area.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}