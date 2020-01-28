Junior Day visit puts Clemson on top for Georgia DB
Clemson has an impressive track record recently in recruiting Atlanta defensive backs, and the Tigers made a strong move over the last week for one of the fastest-rising prospects in the area.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news