1. Sometimes you can plan a pretty picnic as well as predict the weather.

Clemson’s eighth All-In Cookout would be deemed a substantial success in our view, with positive reviews tagged to a pair of blue-chip five-stars along with another pair of priority receiver targets.

It was only two summers ago when we felt as if we had to defend Clemson’s approach because the minimal returns from that single event.

But it’s a year-to-year proposition for what the Cookout can yield, in as much because there are typically few spots and few targets in the candidate pool for the Tigers by this stage in the cycle. So each is magnified.

And it would be hard for the spotlight to get much bigger than it was for a couple of this past weekend’s guests.

More on them in a moment.