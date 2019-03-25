Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There are first-world problems, and then there are top-of-the-world problems.

Jeff Scott's challenges with this receiving corps would fit decidedly in the latter category.

Let's put it this way: Scott could spend the next year in Europe, coaching this lavishly talented group via fax machine, and the results would still be pretty good.

But the signs all over the football offices don't say pretty good is the standard. Just because Justyn Ross made best a category all his own in the 2018 playoff doesn't mean Scott is taking a casual approach to coaching him moving forward.