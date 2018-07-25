K.C. defensive lineman attending Cookout with decision looming
Clemson’s quest to replenish its defensive line is set to generate its at-bat for a distant target.
Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South's Etinosa Reuben is slated to be one of the headlining uncommitted guests at Friday’s All-In Cookout, where he will be accompanied by his parents.
