Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 05:38:10 -0500') }} football Edit

K.C. defensive lineman attending Cookout with decision looming

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s quest to replenish its defensive line is set to generate its at-bat for a distant target.

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South's Etinosa Reuben is slated to be one of the headlining uncommitted guests at Friday’s All-In Cookout, where he will be accompanied by his parents.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}