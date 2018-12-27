THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

ARLINGTON, Texas -- He didn't have to be there.

The College Football Playoff mandates that everyone on the team be available for media interviews during media day, but Dexter Lawrence isn't really on the team as long as this NCAA-imposed PED suspension is in place.

Heck, Lawrence didn't have to be in Dallas to begin with. Given the bleak outlook for his B sample turning up negative, he could've stayed home. Or gone off to Florida to get a head start on training for the NFL Draft.