As we observed recently, there's a layer of unfairness present in how Dabo Swinney is evaluated in the transfer-portal age.

If he loses a few players, it's a story in large part because he's not a frequent miner of the portal.

If he doesn't lose any players it barely registers in the daily conversation among the college football populace.

Some time after the May 1st deadline for players to transfer and play immediately, Swinney justifiably celebrated the accomplishment of going 109-for-109 in player retention.

So whatever he said and did in his individual meetings with every one of those players from late March to May, he said and did right.

But that doesn't mean he succeeded on a sales pitch. Because it's become quite obvious that all those players who decided to come back better be ready for some competition come August and beyond.