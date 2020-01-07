THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | By now you know that Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear since the first quarter at Louisville.

It took the ESPN talking heads about a month to come around to that development. It didn't take you, or us, nearly as long.

In the first quarter that Oct. 19 afternoon in Louisville, Lawrence completed three passes to teammates and two to defensive backs.

His passing numbers since: 146 for 202 (72.2 percent) for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

You probably knew about the interceptions part. But did you know a Clemson starter hasn't committed a turnover at all since that day?

That's right. Clemson's lone turnover in the last seven games was by Chase Brice on an interception by Wake Forest with the Tigers up 42 points and most everyone back at their tailgates outside of Death Valley.