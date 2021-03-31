CLEMSON -- It's common, in this corner and others, to lock in on a singular key to winning a national title.

It no longer makes as much sense to say defense wins championships, though it's still undeniably vital.

The profound changes to offensive football have made a smashmouth running game not as crucial as it used to be, though Najee Harris and Alabama's rampaging offensive line were a pretty compelling counterpoint three months ago.

It now seems widely accepted, based on the available evidence, that a stud quarterback and a high-level passing game are the most essential ingredients to being the last team standing.

But in pursuit of a general premise, often the finer points get left out.

One of those, you could strongly argue, would be tight ends.