Things continued going Clemson’s way the rest of the half as the Tigers scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half drives for a 56-13 lead.

The Tigers (1-1) got going in a hurry with Klubnik's 76-yard pass to Bryant Wesco less than two minutes into the game. Wesco’s 52-yard catch took the ball to the App State 1 and Klubnik followed with the first of two rushing scores.

CLEMSON -- Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked up an offense that was missing a week earlier against top-ranked Georgia and routed Appalachian State 66-20 on Saturday night.

It was a welcome showing for Tigers, who were held to 188 yards in a beatdown by the Bulldogs in the opener. Clemson surpassed that total in the first quarter as Wesco had two catches for 131 yards and Phil Mafah ran for an 83-yard touchdown — Clemson’s longest since Travis Etienne ran for a 90-yard score in 2019.

Appalachian State (1-1) typically has Power Four programs on high alert, splitting its last six matchups against the bigger boys.

And the Mountaineers came in as favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference this season and perhaps the College Football Playoff’s Group of Five bid. But, they could not slow down Clemson and fell to 0-6 all-time against the Tigers.

Clemson piled up 712 yards, including 525 yards over the first two quarters for the program’s first half of 500 or more yards.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Klubnik, who had not thrown a touchdown pass his previous three games, finished 24 of 26 passing and added scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first-half barrage. He was replaced by backup Chris Vizzina in the third quarter.

Tight end Jake Briningstool had touchdown catches of 41 and 17 yards.

Joey Aguilar, picked as Sun Belt preseason offensive player of the year, was swarmed by Clemson’s defensive line much of the game. He ended the evening 18 of 41 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Our off topics forum

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers breakdowns on defense showed early and put them in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. At least the school took home $1.25 million for its first visit to Clemson in nine years.

Clemson: This is exactly what the Tigers needed after a week of angst and critics following a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia a week ago. Is everything better? Maybe not, but it must feel that way for Clemson’s offense with one of its most dominant showings since its last CFP appearance in 2020.

REMEMBERING DIONDRE

Clemson remembered former receiver Diondre Overton, who died at age 26 on Saturday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney paused at Overton’s captain’s plaque on the team’s entrance to Memorial Stadium. Before the national anthem, fans held a moment of recognition for Overton, whose image was posted on the stadium’s video board. Overton was a reserve on two national championship teams (2016, 2018) during his four seasons.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: Plays at East Carolina next Saturday.

Clemson: Has its first bye week before facing No. 24 NC State on Sept. 21.

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!