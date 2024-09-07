PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Klubnik, Clemson crank up offense in blowout win

Pete Iacobelli
AP - Yahoo! Sports/Rivals.com

CLEMSON -- Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked up an offense that was missing a week earlier against top-ranked Georgia and routed Appalachian State 66-20 on Saturday night.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers (1-1) got going in a hurry with Klubnik's 76-yard pass to Bryant Wesco less than two minutes into the game. Wesco’s 52-yard catch took the ball to the App State 1 and Klubnik followed with the first of two rushing scores.

Things continued going Clemson’s way the rest of the half as the Tigers scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half drives for a 56-13 lead.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik turned in the best night of his career in the Tigers' 66-20 win over Appalachian State.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik turned in the best night of his career in the Tigers' 66-20 win over Appalachian State. (AP)
Advertisement

It was a welcome showing for Tigers, who were held to 188 yards in a beatdown by the Bulldogs in the opener. Clemson surpassed that total in the first quarter as Wesco had two catches for 131 yards and Phil Mafah ran for an 83-yard touchdown — Clemson’s longest since Travis Etienne ran for a 90-yard score in 2019.

Appalachian State (1-1) typically has Power Four programs on high alert, splitting its last six matchups against the bigger boys.

And the Mountaineers came in as favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference this season and perhaps the College Football Playoff’s Group of Five bid. But, they could not slow down Clemson and fell to 0-6 all-time against the Tigers.

Clemson piled up 712 yards, including 525 yards over the first two quarters for the program’s first half of 500 or more yards.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Klubnik, who had not thrown a touchdown pass his previous three games, finished 24 of 26 passing and added scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first-half barrage. He was replaced by backup Chris Vizzina in the third quarter.

Tight end Jake Briningstool had touchdown catches of 41 and 17 yards.

Joey Aguilar, picked as Sun Belt preseason offensive player of the year, was swarmed by Clemson’s defensive line much of the game. He ended the evening 18 of 41 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Our off topics forum

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers breakdowns on defense showed early and put them in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. At least the school took home $1.25 million for its first visit to Clemson in nine years.

Clemson: This is exactly what the Tigers needed after a week of angst and critics following a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia a week ago. Is everything better? Maybe not, but it must feel that way for Clemson’s offense with one of its most dominant showings since its last CFP appearance in 2020.

REMEMBERING DIONDRE

Clemson remembered former receiver Diondre Overton, who died at age 26 on Saturday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney paused at Overton’s captain’s plaque on the team’s entrance to Memorial Stadium. Before the national anthem, fans held a moment of recognition for Overton, whose image was posted on the stadium’s video board. Overton was a reserve on two national championship teams (2016, 2018) during his four seasons.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: Plays at East Carolina next Saturday.

Clemson: Has its first bye week before facing No. 24 NC State on Sept. 21.

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2tsdWJuaWstY2xlbXNvbi1jcmFuay11cC1vZmZlbnNlLWluLWJs b3dvdXQtd2luIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZjbGVtc29uLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2x1 Ym5pay1jbGVtc29uLWNyYW5rLXVwLW9mZmVuc2UtaW4tYmxvd291dC13aW4m YzU9MjAyMjczMzA4NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=