TigerIllustrated - Klubnik details shoulder recovery, latest Clemson visit

Klubnik details shoulder recovery, latest Clemson visit
AUSTIN, Texas — Cade Klubnik is etching his name in Texas high school football history.
There are elite players that emerge from the Lone Star State year in and year out, of course, and quarterbacks tend to steal the spotlight more often than not. The 2022 class in-state is particularly talented and deep and Klubnik has put himself in that exclusive conversation.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Klubnik’s resume — which includes a pair of Class 6A championships — and MVP honors in January after completing 18-of-20 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown with another 97 yards and two scores on the ground — all with a torn AC joint in his throwing shoulder.
Klubnik suffered the immensely painful injury that’s healed by rest and eventually rehab sometime in the first two series of the state semifinals showdown with defending champion North Shore. It was originally believed to be a broken collarbone and the junior signal-caller — who finished the season with almost 3,500 yards — couldn’t throw the ball five yards in front of him.
