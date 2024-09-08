PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Klubnik's second act

CLEMSON -- The faithful who jammed into Death Valley a week after watching more of the same from Cade Klubnik and this offense just wanted reason to believe.

The last time the kid played in front of a large crowd here was in April, when the coaches engineered the Orange and White rosters to give Klubnik the best chance at having a big day.

He did not have that big day. And on top of that, the third-string quarterback had a big day instead to energize the fans.

And now, last night, the fans flocked to this absolute gem of a night-game environment knowing that Klubnik did show some good things against Georgia.

But also knowing that his first throw to Phil Mafah in Atlanta could've gone for big yardage if only Mafah's ankles could catch.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik looks to the crowd in Death Valley Saturday night following a touchdown vs. Appalachian State.
And also knowing that Klubnik, last week in a press conference, said some not particularly energizing words when he said he doesn't have to win games but just manage them.

That's the backdrop. That's the context. That's simply the reality of being the faltering triggerman for a faltering offense in a game people follow passionately.

It's up to him and them -- the players around him, and the men in charge -- to change the context and the backdrop, and the definition of what is possible.

It's up to him and them to change not just numbers but the way everything around them feels.

