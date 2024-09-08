CLEMSON -- The faithful who jammed into Death Valley a week after watching more of the same from Cade Klubnik and this offense just wanted reason to believe.

The last time the kid played in front of a large crowd here was in April, when the coaches engineered the Orange and White rosters to give Klubnik the best chance at having a big day.

He did not have that big day. And on top of that, the third-string quarterback had a big day instead to energize the fans.

And now, last night, the fans flocked to this absolute gem of a night-game environment knowing that Klubnik did show some good things against Georgia.

But also knowing that his first throw to Phil Mafah in Atlanta could've gone for big yardage if only Mafah's ankles could catch.