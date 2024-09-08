Klubnik's second act
CLEMSON -- The faithful who jammed into Death Valley a week after watching more of the same from Cade Klubnik and this offense just wanted reason to believe.
The last time the kid played in front of a large crowd here was in April, when the coaches engineered the Orange and White rosters to give Klubnik the best chance at having a big day.
He did not have that big day. And on top of that, the third-string quarterback had a big day instead to energize the fans.
And now, last night, the fans flocked to this absolute gem of a night-game environment knowing that Klubnik did show some good things against Georgia.
But also knowing that his first throw to Phil Mafah in Atlanta could've gone for big yardage if only Mafah's ankles could catch.
And also knowing that Klubnik, last week in a press conference, said some not particularly energizing words when he said he doesn't have to win games but just manage them.
That's the backdrop. That's the context. That's simply the reality of being the faltering triggerman for a faltering offense in a game people follow passionately.
It's up to him and them -- the players around him, and the men in charge -- to change the context and the backdrop, and the definition of what is possible.
It's up to him and them to change not just numbers but the way everything around them feels.
