Following Cade Klubnik's first spring in Clemson and with summer voluntary workouts beginning in several weeks, Tigerillustrated.com drills down on where the five-star midyear enrollee is currently and specifically what needs additional work in the months ahead.

As for Klubnik pushing D.J. Uiagalelei? We've got you covered there, too.

KLUBNIK: WHAT NEEDS WORK (For subscribers-only)

--------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com until August! It's our longest FREE TRIAL ever!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON30

Sign up HERE for unlimited, FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com!