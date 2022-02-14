L.A. or Texas?

Two years ago, Clemson's 2020 signing class was about to be set in ink and we wrote the following:

And we can't get away from the feeling that the ongoing California gold rush by two gold-standard programs from the Southeast is going to produce some defining long-term themes.

About that date in January of 2023: That's when the CFP national title game will be played in Los Angeles.

The champion will be decided at SoFi Stadium, future home of the Rams and Chargers. That's in Inglewood, less than 15 miles from D.J. Uiagalelei's high school and less than 40 miles from Bryce Young's high school.

Uiagalelei and Young both figure to be juniors at Clemson and Alabama by that time. It's not at all crazy to think the Tigers and Crimson Tide, both of which continue to recruit better than almost everyone else, could be matched in a SoCal showdown -- and showcase of two powerhouses siphoning the homegrown talent from the back yard of USC and other Pac-12 programs.