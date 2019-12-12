THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | Tyler Grisham once came across a quote that he shared with Dabo Swinney:

"Train your employees well enough to where they could work anywhere, but treat them well enough to the point they don't want to leave."

That lesson is particularly poignant for Grisham this week as he processes the fact that he's now Clemson's receivers coach.