CLEMSON -- Upon last week's revelation that the attrition of 2021 is carrying into 2022, if only for spring practice, the reaction among some was a gnashing of teeth.

No, we're not saying it's all good news when so many important pieces are unavailable -- particularly during an offseason with so many new coaches in new roles, led by the coordinators on both sides of the ball.

But there are some positives there, and it starts with talented but unproven backups being thrust into roles that give them a chance to prove how far they've come.