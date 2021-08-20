LATE-WEEK CAMP INSIDER
Clemson has now hit the two-week mark of preseason practices.
Today Tigerillustrated.com releases its third major camp insider of the week, again must-read material for serious Clemson football junkies and a popular feature with subscribers.
We have the latest on numerous players in today's insider. In addition, what one contact told us about practices this week.
LATE-WEEK CAMP INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!