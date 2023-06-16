BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here. Always loaded with recruiting intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson fans.

Highlights of today's Insider include ...

-- The latest on early activity with rising junior prospects on Clemson's offer board, as well as preliminary class numbers and scholarship allocation.

-- More on new Clemson four-star running back commit Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, Va.

-- Additional details on Clemson's strategy with quarterback recruiting.

-- A note on former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

-- Additional nuggets on Clemson four-star running back commit David Eziomume of Kennesaw, Ga.

-- More on Clemson's recruiting at the wide receiver position, including insight on strategy and scholarship allocation.

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!